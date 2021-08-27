 Skip to main content
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps fire head coach Marc Dos Santos

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos gives instructions to players during an MLS soccer club training session, in Vancouver, Aug. 2, 2021.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Marc Dos Santos is out as head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Major League Soccer club is also firing assistant coach Phil Dos Santos.

The moves come after the Whitecaps’ 4-3 upset loss to Canadian Premier League side Pacific F-C a day earlier.

The Whitecaps spent time in the Western Conference basement this season but are currently riding an eight-game unbeaten streak in MLS play.

The team says that Vanni Sartini, the Whitecaps’ director of methodology, will serve as acting head coach.

‘I want to be here’: Marc Dos Santos vows to keep fighting with beleaguered Whitecaps

