Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps join CF Montreal, Toronto FC in requiring proof of vaccination

The Canadian Press
Vancouver Whitecaps fans will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend home matches come Sept. 25.

The MLS team said the requirement for proof of vaccination alongside valid government photo ID is in accordance with a recent B.C. provincial health order.

The Whitecaps suggest fans arrive 45 to 60 minutes early to get to their seats in a timely manner. Youth aged 12-18 are exempt from showing ID but must show proof of vaccination. Youths 11 and under are exempt from showing ID or proof of vaccination. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted for admittance.

A mandatory mask policy remains in effect at B.C. Place Stadium.

Proof of vaccination is also required to attend CF Montreal and Toronto FC home matches, with the requirement kicking in later this month in Toronto.

As required by the Quebec government, Montreal ticket-holders 13 and over have to present their Quebec QR codes as proof of COVID-19 double-dose vaccination status, as well as ID.

Fans can use the VaxiCode app or submit hard copies of their QR codes, received either by e-mail or text message. Non-Quebec residents are also required to provide proof of vaccination.

Children 12 and under can attend the Montreal games in accordance with current health measures in place.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns Toronto FC, has said fans will have to provide proof of vaccination at TFC games come Sept. 22, the same day that Ontario implements a mandatory vaccination policy for certain indoor public events.

MLSE says proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be accepted for admittance, except for guests with a verified medical exemption. Children 11 and younger will be exempt from such requirements. Masks are also required.

