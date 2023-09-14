For the third time this season, the Vancouver Whitecaps have signed a Canadian national team player to boost their roster.

Attacking midfielder Junior Hoilett is the latest addition, with the Brampton, Ont. native agreeing to a deal that runs through the end of the 2023 season. The signing was announced on Thursday, one day ahead of Major League Soccer’s roster freeze on Friday.

Hoilett, who previously played in the English Premier League with Cardiff City FC, Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers, was most recently with Reading FC who were relegated to the third tier of English soccer at the end of the last season.

He’s the joint all-time leader in assists for the Canadian national team with 16 and has scored 15 goals for his country.

The 33-year-old Hoilett appeared in all three of Canada’s games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He joins fellow international teammates Sam Adekugbe and Richie Laryea, who both signed for Vancouver in August.

“Junior brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our group,” Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement. “He has played a key role with Canada’s men’s national team over the years, having most recently helped Canada finish at the top of CONCACAF qualifying for the World Cup and was the captain at the Gold Cup. We are very pleased to welcome Junior and his family to the club.”