 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Soccer

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Vancouver Whitecaps remain in playoff race with win over Sporting Kansas City

Gemma Karstens-Smith
VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Erik Godoy controls the ball against Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda during the second half at BC Place in Vancouver on Oct. 17, 2021.

Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Vancouver Whitecaps kept their playoff hopes alive Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City in Vancouver.

Ryan Gauld and Russell Teibert scored for the ‘Caps (10-9-10), and Brian White had a pair of assists.

Johnny Russell scored the lone goal for Kansas City (15-7-7). The visitors could have clinched a playoff spot Sunday with a win or a tie.

Story continues below advertisement

Whitecaps ‘keeper Maxime Crepeau had two saves and Tim Melia stopped one on-target shot for Kansas City.

Despite the victory, Vancouver remains a single point outside of a post-season berth in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference.

Seattle Sounders end Vancouver Whitecaps’ four-game unbeaten streak with 4-1 win

Whitecaps defender Jungwirth eager to smack talk former Earthquakes teammates

SKC dominated 64 per cent of the possession across the game. Shots were 9-9 and shots on target were also even at three apiece.

Sporting pushed for an equalizer late and the club’s best second-half chance came in the 85th minute after Whitecaps defender Jake Nerwinski was booked for a hard tackle on Graham Zusi.

Kansas City was awarded a dangerous free kick, but Crepeau snatched the ball from mid air before SKC could do any damage in the penalty area.

Russell cut into the Whitecaps’ lead in the 43rd minute. The Scottish winger’s shot from the top of the box beat Crepeau to the bottom left corner of the net to make it 2-1.

Daniel Salloi registered an assist on the goal, which snapped Crepeau’s personal MLS shutout streak at 375 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Russell has now scored in six straight games for SKC.

Teibert put Vancouver ahead 2-0 in the 37th, taking a nice pass from White at the top of the box and blasting a long left-footed shot under the arm of the diving Melia.

The goal was a long time coming for the Whitecaps captain – the last time he scored was in Vancouver’s 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on Oct. 6, 2018.

The ‘Caps first goal of the night followed a beautiful play by midfielder Leonard Owusu, who performed some fancy footwork to hold on to the ball in heavy midfield traffic.

Javain Brown then sent a cross in to White at the back post and the American striker headed it into Gauld’s path. The Scottish attacking midfielder rocketed a left-footed shot past Melia to open the scoring 23 minutes in.

The goal was Gauld’s third of the season and he nearly added to his tally moments later, sending a shot just wide of the right post.

Story continues below advertisement

Vancouver has five games left in the MLS regular season, starting with a battle against the Timbers in Portland on Wednesday.

NOTES: Whitecaps defenders Erik Godoy (foot) and Ranko Veselinovic (groin) both returned from injury. A crowd of 10,990 took in the ‘Caps eighth-annual Pride match. White has had a hand in Vancouver’s last eight goals, scoring six and assisting on two. The Whitecaps are now 6-0-1 at B.C. Place this season.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies