Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps set to begin individual outdoor workouts

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The grounds around BC Place sit empty after the suspension of the MLS season on March 14, 2020.

Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Vancouver Whitecaps have got the green light to start individual outdoor workouts at their training facility, with sessions slated to start Tuesday.

The MLS club said its plan for voluntary workouts had been approved by health and government officials a well as Major League Soccer.

Toronto FC started their individual workouts on Monday. The Montreal Impact are looking to join them after having their initial request rejected by Montreal Public Health.

Vancouver’s two primary grass fields will be used, which will allow for up to eight players a session – with each allotted a quarter of the pitch.

“This is a positive step forward,” Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos aid in a statement. “In addition to the on-field voluntary individual workouts, we are continuing our micro-cycles including full team video workout sessions, individual strengthening, aerobic runs, and bike rides, as well as tactical video review sessions.”

Vancouver fined forward Yordy Reyna and defender Jasser Khmiri last week for breaking physical distancing protocols.

Reyna, a Peruvian international, and Khmiri, a Tunisia international, were seen taking part briefly in a pickup soccer game in a Vancouver park while doing a personal workout.

Both have entered 14-day self-quarantine.

The Whitecaps workout protocol prohibits access to other club facilities. Gyms and training rooms may still only be accessed by players receiving post-operative and rehabilitation treatment, as directed by the club’s chief medical officer.

Players will complete a screening assessment survey prior to arrival at the training site and will undergo temperature checks upon arrival.

Players will also wear personal protective equipment from the parking lot to the field, and on the way back to their cars.

Staff will have to be at least 10 feet from players at all times

The league-wide moratorium on small-group and full-team training remains in place through May 15. MLS suspended play March 12 due to the pandemic, two weeks into the 2020 season.

Related topics

Report an error
