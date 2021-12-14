Defender Tristan Blackmon was acquired by the Vancouver Whitecaps on Tuesday night in a trade with Charlotte FC.

Vancouver sends $475,000 in general allocation money to Charlotte in return for Blackmon.

The general allocation money is split into two payments: $350,000 for 2022 and an additional $125,000 for 2023.

Blackmon had 79 appearances with LAFC across all competitions, scoring twice and adding seven assists.

He had the fourth most clearances and fourth most interceptions on LAFC since signing in 2018, helping the Los Angeles-based club lift the 2019 Supporters’ Shield

Blackmon was the third overall selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft