Vela's stoppage time goal lifts Los Angeles to 1-1 draw with Toronto FC

Vela’s stoppage time goal lifts Los Angeles to 1-1 draw with Toronto FC

LOS ANGELES
The Associated Press
Los Angeles FC forward Carlos Vela (10) shoots a penalty kick for a goal during the second half against Toronto FC at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sept 21, 2019.

Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Carlos Vela scored a stoppage time goal to lift Los Angeles to a 1-1 tie with Toronto Saturday.

Tsubasa Endoh gave Toronto (12-10-10) a 1-0 advantage in the 19th minute on a shot 12 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Jozy Altidore. Vela tied it at 1-1 for Los Angeles (19-4-8) on a penalty shot in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Los Angeles outshot Toronto 17 to 8, with five shots on goal to one for Toronto.

Los Angeles drew 11 corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given one yellow card. Toronto drew four corner kicks, committed 10 fouls and was given one yellow card.

Los Angeles’s next match is Wednesday at home against Houston, and Toronto next plays Sunday at the Fire.

