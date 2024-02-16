Veteran Canadian international Junior Hoilett has joined Scotland’s Aberdeen until the end of the season.

The 33-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has been without a club since his contract with the Vancouver Whitecaps expired at the end of the year.

Hoilett previously had stints with Reading, Cardiff City, Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers in Britain and St. Pauli FC in Germany.

“Junior is a player I know well; he’s played for me three times so I know him inside out,” newly appointed Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock who worked with Hoilett at QPR and Cardiff City, said in a statement.

“He’s an international player and I think he’ll benefit the squad between now and the end of the season.”

Hoilett has won 62 caps for Canada and was part of its World Cup squad in Qatar in 2022.

“It’s a great opportunity and I’m just happy at the prospect of getting back out there playing football again under a manager who knows how to get the best out of the squad,” said Hoilett. “I’ve no doubt he’ll get everyone working together so I’m delighted to be here.

“I still have a lot of fire in me for the game. I want to enjoy playing football again. I have been keeping fit training with Reading and just waiting for the right opportunity to come along. When the gaffer phoned it was a blessing and I am delighted to be here.”

Aberdeen (6-10-8) sits ninth in the 12-team Scottish Premiership. Warnock, who has managed 15 different clubs over a 40-year coaching career, was put in charge of the Dons on Feb 5.