Veteran Canadian striker Simeon Jackson signs with Scotland’s Kilmarnock

Canadian striker Simeon Jackson has joined Kilmarnock on a short-term deal through January.

The 32-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., joins an attack that has been limited to six goals in eight games and has lost striker Osman Sow to injury for six weeks.

Jackson, who spent last season with Scotland’s St. Mirren, has six goals in 49 appearances for Canada from 2009 to 2017.

His resume includes stints with English clubs Rushden & Diamonds, Gillingham, Norwich City, Millwall, Coventry City, Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers, Walsall and Grimsby Town.

He also played for Eintracht Braunschweig in Germany.

Jackson, who scored six goals in 30 appearances last season for St. Mirren, joins fellow Canadian Liam Millar at Kilmarnock. Millar, also a forward, is on loan from Liverpool.

Kilmarnock, currently seventh in the Scottish Premier League with a 3-3-2 record, says Jackson will be available for selection for Saturday’s home match against Livingston