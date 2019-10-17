 Skip to main content

Soccer

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Veteran Canadian striker Simeon Jackson signs with Scotland’s Kilmarnock

KILMARNOCK, Scotland
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Simeon Jackson scored a hat trick in Canada's 7-0 World Cup qualifying win over St. Lucia.

Chris Young/CP

Canadian striker Simeon Jackson has joined Kilmarnock on a short-term deal through January.

The 32-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., joins an attack that has been limited to six goals in eight games and has lost striker Osman Sow to injury for six weeks.

Jackson, who spent last season with Scotland’s St. Mirren, has six goals in 49 appearances for Canada from 2009 to 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

His resume includes stints with English clubs Rushden & Diamonds, Gillingham, Norwich City, Millwall, Coventry City, Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers, Walsall and Grimsby Town.

He also played for Eintracht Braunschweig in Germany.

Jackson, who scored six goals in 30 appearances last season for St. Mirren, joins fellow Canadian Liam Millar at Kilmarnock. Millar, also a forward, is on loan from Liverpool.

Kilmarnock, currently seventh in the Scottish Premier League with a 3-3-2 record, says Jackson will be available for selection for Saturday’s home match against Livingston

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter