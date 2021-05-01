 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Veteran Patrick Mullins happy to share his experience with Toronto FC’s young talent

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto FC forward Patrick Mullins, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo compete for a ball during the first half on April 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/The Associated Press

At 29 and in his eighth season in Major League Soccer, forward Patrick Mullins has seen and learned a few things.

And like fellow veteran Jozy Altidore, he is happy to share that knowledge with Toronto FC’s young talent.

“Absolutely. As a player, I certainly have goals for myself on the field and each day at training,” Mullins said. “But kind of a side part to each part of my day is that type of relationship that I do have particularly with our strikers – Jozy, [Ifunanyachi] Achara, Jordan Perruzza, Ayo Akinola.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a pride I take into the day-to-day improvement that can be made on the training pitch. And all of us attackers have that in common. So it’s a great environment to go in each day and try different things, lean on different guys for advice.

“And that’s something that I really enjoy – and if there’s anything that I can share with some of our younger players who are just starting their professional careers, from my experiences, then I try to be as open and available to do that, because it’s something very important to me as a player.”

Mullins takes similar pleasure in training alongside Altidore.

While the 31-year-old Altidore prefers to do his talking on the field these days when it comes to the media, Mullins says the big man is terrific to play with.

“It’s a joy and a delight,” Mullins said. “From Day 1, since we started working together, he’s brought nothing but a very positive influence on the field and then off the field as well.

“For me personally, I think just to exchange footballing ideas – and the things that kind of make he and I both wake up in the morning looking forward to going and playing the game, those have been some of my favourite moments with him.”

Altidore also enjoys the role of mentor, according to Mullins.

Story continues below advertisement

“You can tell that’s something that’s very important to him He very much brings that infectious personality, infectious talent on the field to the entire group.”

Mullins and Altidore have played a combined 331 MLS regular-season and playoff games, not to mention Altidore’s time with clubs in England, the Netherlands, Spain and Turkey.

Both have also endured heavy expectations.

Altidore was 16 when he made his pro debut for the MetroStars, who took him 17th overall – hence his jersey number – in the 2006 MLS SuperDraft.

Mullins, then with the University of Maryland, won the MAC Hermann Trophy as the top male NCAA soccer player in both 2012 and 2013. He scored 47 goals and added 35 assists in 92 career matches at Maryland.

TFC has no shortage of young attacking talent. Perruzza is 20, Akinola 21, Achara 23.

Story continues below advertisement

And there’s plenty more In the midfield in Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (16), Jayden Nelson and Ralph Priso (18), Noble Okello (20) and Jacob Shaffelburg (21).

Perruzza said Altidore and Mullins have been “completely professional.”

“I’ve gone on to have great relationships already with both of them,” said Perruzza, a former TFC 2 player whose first-team contract kicked in in January. “Even over the last couple of preseasons that I’ve been involved with the team, I’ve always got along well with Patrick and Jozy obviously, he’s just such a good influence on me.

“[Altidore] takes the time out of the day, just to come talk to me about training and matches. We sit there and talk about San Antonio [where Perruzza played in the USL], my time in Italy [with the Empoli youth system], my time with the [TFC] second team. He’s just very very professional, I think.”

Mullins is also appreciated by the veterans.

“He shows up every single day,” fullback Justin Morrow said. “In practice, he’s one of those guys that’s always up your backside. As a defender you don’t like to play against those forwards. He’s always giving you a hard time.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s extremely professional. He’s smart in the way he moves on the field. And those guys are always ready for their moments. That’s the sign of a good professional. And being on a team like this, with a DP [designated player, Altidore] in his position, the chances don’t come so frequent. But when they do for him, he steps up.”

Mullins did just that in the April 14 second leg of TFC’s Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 tie, scoring in the 2-1 win over Mexico’s Club Leon.

Mullins, a member of the MLS Players Association executive board, has scored his share of memorable goals.

He holds the MLS record for fastest four goals in a half. He did it for D.C. United against San Jose in September 2017, scoring in the 57th, 60th, 68th and 88th minutes (Clint Mathis holds the record for most goals in a game with five, set in 2000).

TFC fans may have forgiven him for scoring his first MLS goal against Toronto, a left-footed rocket past Julio Cesar in May, 2014 at BMO Field while playing for New England.

Mullins works hard at his craft. During TFC’s preseason lockdown due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among players and staff, he resorted to working out on a “balcony space.”

Story continues below advertisement

“My mini-pitch of sorts,” he joked.

He said it reminded of being a kid, kicking a ball against the wall in his bedroom.

Mullins, who married his long-time sweetheart Meggie in January (they have been reunited at TFC’s pandemic base in Orlando), has experienced plenty off the pitch as well.

About to enter eighth grade, he and his family had to flee New Orleans to escape hurricane Katrina in 2005. They were no strangers to hurricane evacuations but this time the family home was engulfed.

After 15 years in the same house, the Mullins’ lived in six different places over the next five months.

“It sure makes you happy to have soccer in your life,” Mullins told The Canadian Press in a 2019 interview. “Because when we were moving all over the place, that was the one constant for me and my brother. To take a few hours out of the day and go kick the ball around at a local club was better than waiting around thinking and wondering what had happened to your house or the city that you knew.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies