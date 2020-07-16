 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Veteran Toronto FC executive Jaime McMillan joins Columbus Crew as vice-president

Neil Davidson
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Jaime McMillan, who became a key member of Toronto FC’s front office after coming on board in 2010, has joined Columbus Crew SC.

Columbus announced Thursday that it has named McMillan vice-president, soccer administration and operations.

McMillan stepped down as Toronto’s senior director of administration and operations in March. So did husband Corey Wray, who was Toronto’s assistant GM, team operations and strategy. Toronto did not announce the departures at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest move reunites McMillan with Columbus president and GM Tim Bezbatchenko, who stepped down as Toronto’s senior vice-president of soccer operations and GM in January 2019 to join his hometown club in Ohio.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jaime McMillan to the club,” Bezbatchenko said in a statement. “Jaime played a critical role in the front office, simultaneously managing and executing high-level projects during her time with Toronto FC as it became a perennial MLS Cup contender, and I know she will be a great asset to the Crew as we continue to grow our ambitions and elevate the club in this new era.”

McMillan will oversee Columbus’ administration and management in non-technical areas, including soccer operations administration, facilities and budgeting.

The Crew said her role “will also include a focus on player and staff administration, academy administration and other club support areas.”

Toronto enjoys a reputation as one of MLS’ best teams at helping players settle off the field, with McMillan leading the way.

McMillan joined Toronto in 2010 as co-ordinator for business operations. She went on to become senior manager of team development (2013-15), director of team development (2015-16) and director of administrations and operations (2016-18) before taking on the role of senior director of administration and operations.

Toronto won one MLS Cup (2017), one Supporters’ Shield (2017) and six Canadian Championships (2010, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2007, 2018) during McMillan’s tenure.

Story continues below advertisement

“Absolutely one (of) the best in the business,” tweeted Toronto striker Jozy Altidore.

“Columbus Crew SC has been making some great moves. Jaime will make the entire organization better. Congrats Jaime!!!”

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies