 Skip to main content

Soccer Virgil Van Dijk and Lucy Bronze win UEFA’s player of year awards

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Virgil Van Dijk and Lucy Bronze win UEFA’s player of year awards

MONACO
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk with the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and Champions League Defender of the Season awards at a ceremony in Monaco.

ERIC GAILLARD/Reuters

UEFA’s player of the year awards have gone to defenders, with Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and Lyon’s Lucy Bronze handed the accolade.

Van Dijk won the men’s award after helping Liverpool win its sixth European title in June. It is the latest individual acknowledgment for the Dutchman, who was voted player of the year by his fellow professionals in England last season.

Van Dijk, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2018 for 75 million pounds (then around $100 million), beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the honour at a ceremony in Monaco.

Story continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old Van Dijk says he hopes there is now “a little bit more appreciation” for defenders.

Bronze has won back-to-back Women’s Champions League titles with Lyon. She also helped England reach the semifinals of the World Cup last month.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter