 Skip to main content

Sports Whitecaps acquire Guinean winger Alhassane Bangoura from La Liga club

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Whitecaps acquire Guinean winger Alhassane Bangoura from La Liga club

Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Comments

The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Guinean international winger Alhassane Bangoura on a one-year loan from Spanish La Liga club Rayo Vallecano.

The Whitecaps made the move with the use of targeted allocation money. Vancouver has the option to purchase Bangoura from Rayo Vallecano.

Bangoura, 26, has spent the majority of his eight-year pro career in the top two divisions in Spain.

Story continues below advertisement

He has 11 goals in 102 starts and 187 appearances across all club competitions in Spain and France.

Bangoura has four goals in 32 appearances for Guinea’s men’s national team.

Bangoura is the seventh player Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos has added to the club since he took over late last year.

“(Bangoura) has the characteristics we look for in a winger,” said Dos Santos, whose team opened training camp this week. “He’s explosive, good in one versus one situations, and he’s been exposed to a lot of different scenarios in Spain, France, and with his national team. We’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club.”

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter