Whitecaps allow own goal, see 10-game unbeaten streak end in 1-0 loss to Portland

Vancouver Whitecaps' Lucas Cavallini reacts after being stopped by Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver on Sept. 10, 2021.

The Vancouver Whitecaps gave up a second-half own goal for a 1-0 loss to the Portland Timbers Friday night that snapped their 10-game undefeated streak and prevented them from moving into a Major League Soccer playoff spot.

Portland took the lead in the 66th minute. Timbers forward Sebastian Blanco started the play by sending the ball to the side of the goal. Felipe Mora controlled the ball and sent a shot across the net that went into the goal off the foot of Vancouver defender Ranko Veselinovic.

Vancouver came close in the 78th minute when forward Deiber Caicedo fired a rocket of a shot that Portland defender Claudio Bravo cleared off the line, bringing a groan from the crowd of 8,570 at BC Place Stadium.

The Whitecaps (7-8-8) needed the win to leapfrog into a playoff spot. Instead, Vancouver remains eighth in the Western Conference with 29 points, one less than Real Salt Lake who hold the final playoff position.

Besides seeing their MLS franchise record 10-game unbeaten streak end, the Whitecaps also failed in their attempt to win an MLS franchise record fifth consecutive game.

It was also the first loss in three games for interim coach Vanni Santini, who took over after Marc Dos Santos was fired Aug. 27.

Portland (10-10-3) won their third consecutive game and moved into fifth place in the West with 33 points.

The game counted for the Cascadia Cup, a series between Vancouver, Portland and Seattle. It was the first Cascadia game played at BC Place since May 10, 2019.

The game was just five minutes old when Portland had its first scoring chance. Mora had an open net but sent the ball high. The Timbers threatened again in the 25th minute when forward Dairon Asprilla directed a header that forced goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau to make a diving save.

The Whitecaps had a chance in the 38th minute when Russell Teibert put a shot into the box that midfielder Ryan Gauld redirected but Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark was there to scoop up the ball. A few minutes later forward Brian White tested Clark with a header.

NOTES

The Whitecaps’ last MLS loss was 4-0 against Real Salt Lake on July 7. ... Canadians Crepeau and striker Lucas Cavallini, plus Jamaican defender Javain Brown were all back with the Whitecaps after playing for their national teams in 2022 World Cup qualifying matches. The Whitecaps last won four consecutive MLS games between March 14 and April 4, 2015. The Timbers were playing their fifth straight road game.