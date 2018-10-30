Whitecaps captain Kendall Waston looking to leave Vancouver

Open this photo in gallery Vancouver Whitecaps' Kendall Waston, back, and Brett Levis celebrate Waston's second goal against the New York Red Bulls during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Vancouver, B.C., on Aug. 18, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Vancouver Whitecaps captain Kendall Waston says he’s looking to leave the club.

The 30-year-old fullback is under contract with the organization but says his agent will work out a deal that will get him out of Vancouver.

He says he’s been loyal to the Whitecaps since joining the club in 2014, but leaving is the best decision for his family.

The Costa Rican international says he’s been looking at opportunities with other clubs but declined to name specific teams or leagues.

The Whitecaps missed the playoffs this year, finishing in eighth place in the Major League Soccer’s Western Conference with a 13-13-8 record.

Waston has tallied 14 goals and four assists in 114 regular-season games in Vancouver.