Whitecaps captain Kendall Waston looking to leave Vancouver

Vancouver Whitecaps captain Kendall Waston says he’s looking to leave the club.
The 30-year-old fullback is under contract with the organization but says his agent will work out a deal that will get him out of Vancouver.
He says he’s been loyal to the Whitecaps since joining the club in 2014, but leaving is the best decision for his family.
The Costa Rican international says he’s been looking at opportunities with other clubs but declined to name specific teams or leagues.
The Whitecaps missed the playoffs this year, finishing in eighth place in the Major League Soccer’s Western Conference with a 13-13-8 record.
Waston has tallied 14 goals and four assists in 114 regular-season games in Vancouver.
