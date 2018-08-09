Whitecaps coach ‘fuming’ over Felipe red card while TFC’s Delgado offers evidence

While the Vancouver Whitecaps didn’t like the decision to send Brazilian Felipe off for a tackle on Toronto FC’s Marky Delgado in the first leg of the Canadian Championship final, Delgado offered up some post-game evidence in support of referee David Gantar.
The TFC midfielder posted a short video on social media Thursday showing a series of ugly parallel red welts on his lower leg with the words “Didn’t get me too bad right?” with a hands-up emoji.
Felipe was shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time on a play that Vancouver coach Carl Robinson said maybe deserved a yellow.
“He spoilt the game. It’s not a red card,” Robinson said after the match, referencing Gantar. “He’s got that wrong.”
“I’m fuming, as you can tell,” he added.
Toronto earned a 2-2 tie on a Doneil Henry 96th-minute own goal. Felipe will be suspended for the second leg next Wednesday at BMO Field.
Robinson said Whitecaps forward Erik Hurtado had been fouled in the leadup to the final goal.
“It’s another decision that he got wrong, David Gantar, during the game — a key decision at a key moment,” he said.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.