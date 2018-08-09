Whitecaps coach ‘fuming’ over Felipe red card while TFC’s Delgado offers evidence

Open this photo in gallery Vancouver Whitecaps' Felipe Martins, left, reacts to a red card during the first leg of the Canadian Championship final on Aug. 8, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

While the Vancouver Whitecaps didn’t like the decision to send Brazilian Felipe off for a tackle on Toronto FC’s Marky Delgado in the first leg of the Canadian Championship final, Delgado offered up some post-game evidence in support of referee David Gantar.

The TFC midfielder posted a short video on social media Thursday showing a series of ugly parallel red welts on his lower leg with the words “Didn’t get me too bad right?” with a hands-up emoji.

Felipe was shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time on a play that Vancouver coach Carl Robinson said maybe deserved a yellow.

“He spoilt the game. It’s not a red card,” Robinson said after the match, referencing Gantar. “He’s got that wrong.”

“I’m fuming, as you can tell,” he added.

Toronto earned a 2-2 tie on a Doneil Henry 96th-minute own goal. Felipe will be suspended for the second leg next Wednesday at BMO Field.

Robinson said Whitecaps forward Erik Hurtado had been fouled in the leadup to the final goal.

“It’s another decision that he got wrong, David Gantar, during the game — a key decision at a key moment,” he said.