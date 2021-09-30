 Skip to main content
Soccer

Whitecaps, Dynamo play to 0-0 draw

HOUSTON
The Associated Press
Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Janio Bikel kicks the ball away as Houston Dynamo forward Corey Baird advances during the first half. The teams played to a 0-0 tie on Sept. 29, 2021, in Houston.

Michael Wyke/The Associated Press

Maxime Crepeau made four saves for Vancouver in the Whitecaps’ 0-0 tie with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Crepeau had the save of the match in the 84th minute, just deflecting a tight shot over the cross bar.

Vancouver (8-8-10) picked up a critical point after starting the night in a three-way tie for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Whitecaps didn’t have a shot on goal. Michael Nelson had his second shutout for Houston (5-11-12), making one save on a deflected ball.

