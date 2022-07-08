The Vancouver Whitecaps placed forward Deiber Caicedo on the MLS season-ending injury list Friday after he underwent successful surgery a day earlier to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee.

Caicedo suffered the injury in Vancouver’s home game against New England on June 26.

“We are pleased to hear that Deiber’s surgery was a success. At the same time, we all feel for him and it’s unfortunate he will be out for the remainder of the season,” Whitecaps sporting director Axel Schuster said in a release.

“We will be with him throughout his recovery process and look forward to seeing a (fully) fit Deiber at the start of our 2023 pre-season.”

Caicedo, a 22-year old native of Barbacoas, Colombia, started 14 of his 19 appearances across all competitions this season. He had one goal and four assists.