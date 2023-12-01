The Vancouver Whitecaps say they are not exercising the 2024 contract option for long-time midfielder Russell Teibert.

Teibert, 30, has been with the Major League Soccer club since 2008 and has made 300 appearances for the team.

The club says in a statement that contract discussions are still ongoing.

Teibert made seven appearances as a substitute during the 2023 MLS regular season, but failed to record and goal or assist.

He has five goals in all competitions in his 300 appearances.

The Whitecaps also say they are still in discussions with Richie Laryea, Junior Hoillet and Sebastian Berhalter.