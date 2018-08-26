 Skip to main content

Whitecaps rally to shake Earthquakes

San Jose, Calif.
The Associated Press

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell dives but is unable to make a save as the Vancouver Whitecaps score a goal during the second half at Avaya Stadium in California on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018.

Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera and Kei Kamara scored in a 10-minute span and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Reyna started the spree in the 59th, Techera tied it two minutes later and Kamara gave the Whitecaps (10-9-7) the lead in the 68th.

Vancouver extended its unbeaten streak to five as it chases a playoff spot. The Whitecaps won at Avaya Stadium for the first time, improving to 1-3-6.

Jahmir Hyka opened the scoring for San Jose (3-14-8) in the seventh minute, and Magnus Eriksson connected on a penalty kick in the 18th.

