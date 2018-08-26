Whitecaps rally to shake Earthquakes

Yordy Reyna, Cristian Techera and Kei Kamara scored in a 10-minute span and the Vancouver Whitecaps overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 on Saturday night.
Reyna started the spree in the 59th, Techera tied it two minutes later and Kamara gave the Whitecaps (10-9-7) the lead in the 68th.
Vancouver extended its unbeaten streak to five as it chases a playoff spot. The Whitecaps won at Avaya Stadium for the first time, improving to 1-3-6.
Jahmir Hyka opened the scoring for San Jose (3-14-8) in the seventh minute, and Magnus Eriksson connected on a penalty kick in the 18th.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.