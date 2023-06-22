Wednesday night’s game between the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Rapids was postponed due to severe weather in Colorado.

The game will be replayed at a later, yet-to-be-announced date.

The teams delayed until just before midnight local time before postponing the game, which was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Multiple tornadoes were reported in eastern Colorado on Wednesday, with the Denver area under a severe thunderstorm warning throughout the evening.

Videos posted to social media showed purple skies with heavy downpours and thunder and lightning at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

The Whitecaps were travelling to Colorado looking to end a three-game road losing streak against the last-place Rapids.