 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

Whitecaps take Canadian Ryan Raposo with fourth pick in MLS SuperDraft

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ryan Raposo, seen here in action with Syracuse University in a Nov. 21, 2019 match against Rhode Island, has been selected in the MLS SuperDraft by the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Michael J. Okoniewski/The Canadian Press

The Vancouver Whitecaps stayed north of the border in Thursday’s MLS SuperDraft, taking Hamilton’s Ryan Raposo fourth overall.

The 20-year-old is a skilful winger who played No. 10 last season with Syracuse, where he set school records for most points (37) and goals (15) by a sophomore. Syracuse coach Ian McIntyre calls him a dynamic, exciting attacker who can torment defenders.

The five-foot-seven 145-pound Raposo admits to playing with a chip on his shoulder, saying growing up he was told he was too small and too slow. He was released by Toronto FC’s academy less than two years after joining at age 11, something that still rankles years later.

Story continues below advertisement

Raposo has spent time in Germany with Hoffenheim, Mainz and Sandhausen. He has also played club soccer in the Toronto area with Vaughan.

A veteran of four Canadian youth camps, he captained Ontario to gold at the 2017 Canada Games where he was named tournament MVP.

The Montreal Impact, in its first draft with Thierry Henry at the helm, took North Carolina defender Jeremy Kelly ninth overall after an announced trade with Minnesota United fell through.

Kelly, a native of Chapel Hill, N.C., native, was a three-year starter for the Tar Heels who can also play in the midfield. The senior recorded four assists in 18 games in 2019 with six goals and 12 assists in 80 career collegiate starts.

Expansion Nashville SC traded with Colorado to take Canadian Alistair Johnston with the 11th pick. The 21-year-old from Aurora, Ont., was converted to a right back last season at Wake Forest after playing in central midfield.

Johnston, who like Raposo played club soccer for Vaughan, transferred to Wake Forest after two seasons at St. John’s.

“He’s a guy that any coach would love to have in the locker room in terms of what he brings to your team in personality, work rate, professionalism, ambition,” said Wake Forest coach Bobby Muuss.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto had the 19th and 25th picks in the first round.

Expansion Inter Miami CF took Clemson forward Robbie Robinson first overall, looking to add some punch up front with the winner of the 2019 MAC Hermann Trophy as top male collegiate player. Robinson tied for top NCAA goal-scorer last year with 18 goals and nine assists in 19 games.

“We’re excited to have you in our club,” co-owner David Beckham told Robinson via FaceTime.

Nashville used the second pick on Indiana defender Jack Maher, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Maher.

Miami used the third pick, obtained in a prior trade with FC Cincinnati, to select Georgetown defender Dylan Nealis. A finalist for the Hermann Trophy and NCAA champion, he is the younger brother of New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis.

Story continues below advertisement

Orlando chose Virginia forward Daryl Dike with the fifth pick. Dike is the younger brother of former Toronto FC striker Bright Dike.

Virginia defender Henry Kessler went sixth to the New England Revolution.

The first six picks had all signed contracts with the league prior to the draft with all but Kessler, a senior, members of the Generation Adidas class. That program features talented underclassmen, all the more attractive to teams because their initial contracts do not count against the salary cap.

The first two rounds went Thursday with Rounds 3 and 4 set for Monday via conference call.

Unlike previous years, the draft was not hosted by a city. The first two rounds were shown digitally on an ESPN-produced show that darted around the league.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies