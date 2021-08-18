 Skip to main content
Soccer

White’s sliding finish in 74th sends Whitecaps past Austin

AUSTIN, Texas
The Associated Press
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Tosaint Ricketts, left, dribbles towards goal as Austin FC midfielder Alexander Ring defends in the second half at Q2 Stadium. The Whitecaps won 2-1 on Aug. 18, 2021.

Scott Wachter/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Brian White had a sliding finish in the 74th minute to help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Vancouver (4-7-8) entered having drawn five straight matches – one shy of tying a MLS record. Austin (4-11-4) avoided a shutout for just the fourth time in its last 15 matches.

Jakob Nerwinski tied it at 1 for Vancouver in the 52nd minute by getting a foot on a loose ball in front of the net following a blocked header.

Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver came out of his area to defend a counter attack, and Ryan Gauld slid it across the goal to an unmarked White at the back post for the winner.

Alexander Ring headed in Sebastian Driussi’s corner kick in the 37th for Austin. It was the team’s 14th goal this season.

