 Skip to main content

Soccer

Register
AdChoices

With painful toe injury behind her, Diana Matheson returns to Canada’s women’s soccer team

Neil Davidson
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Diana Matheson dribbles the ball during the CONCACAF Women's Championship semi-finals on Oct. 14, 2018 in Frisco, Texas.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Diana Matheson won the last of her 203 caps for Canada in a 1-0 win over Scotland at the Algarve Cup in March 2019.

A year later, the 35-year-old veteran is finally ready to step back on the field as eighth-ranked Canada opens play Wednesday against No. 4 France in Calais at the Tournoi de France.

It has been a journey getting back, with what seemed like a minor injury turning into a painful detour – and a sixth surgery.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’d had some old ligament damage in that toe from the year before,” Matheson said. “It had been bothering me for ages but it was nothing we could really fix. So I’d still been playing on it. It was really innocuous.

“In the Scotland game, it just started to hurt a bit more. So I went down toward the end of the game and then went off thinking it wasn’t too much at the time. And the medical staff didn’t think much of it. As it went on, it started to hurt more and more.”

It turned out Matheson had an avulsion fracture in her toe – the ligament had pulled off a little piece of bone.

“Which in itself wasn’t terrible, but the little piece of bone was in a spot where it was hitting a nerve, so I was just getting constant nerve pain every time I walked or tried to run,” said the native of Oakville, Ont.

It took a while to figure out the problem. And time was pressing with the World Cup in France looming in July.

“We tried a few things that were non-invasive, which didn’t work unfortunately. Eventually it was clear I couldn’t do it without surgery.”

Wearing a boot after surgery, Matheson turned TV pundit during the World Cup and won kudos for her analysis and dry sense of humour.

Story continues below advertisement

The surgery took care of more than just her toe. Matheson says her foot had taken “some beatings over the years and wasn’t in a great place.”

Her Toronto surgeon took out the bone piece that was hitting the nerve and cleaned out some other stuff.

“Hopefully the foot is stronger than it’s been over the last few years,” she said.

Coach Kenneth Heiner-Moller is delighted to get Matheson back, citing her experience and a “soccer brain (that) is pretty massive.”

“She understands the game ... She knows the game from different perspectives and positions,” he added.

After facing France, the Canadian women play the third-ranked Netherlands on Saturday and No. 9 Brazil on March 10 with all three matches at Stade de l’Epopee. Heiner-Moller is using the same squad he took to the recent CONCACAF Olympic qualifier plus Matheson and defender Vanessa Gilles.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada is 5-6-3 against France, including a 1-0 quarter-final victory at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Canada also beat France 1-0 for the bronze medal at the 2012 London Games.

Matheson scored the decisive Olympic goal in stoppage time after the Canadians had weathered a second-half storm that saw the French hit the woodwork twice and Desiree Scott make a goal-line clearance.

Matheson pounced on a rebound and knocked it in, wheeling away in joy – arms outstretched and then pointing to the Canadian crest on her jersey in celebration of one of Canada’s most important goals.

“I happened to be in the right spot at the right time,” Matheson said modestly.

The French won 1-0 last time out in an April 2018 friendly in Rennes.

Matheson’s 200-plus caps and 170-plus games for club and college (Princeton) have come at a cost.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2010, she was sidelined by a broken metatarsal bone in her left foot.

After surgery to repair torn knee cartilage in November 2011, she recovered in time to play in the 2012 Olympics. She won another injury battle to make the 2015 World Cup roster after tearing her anterior cruciate ligament in a friendly against Japan in October 2014. She made it back despite breaking the fifth metatarsal in her right foot during her comeback.

She was an unused substitute for the first four games at that World Cup before starting the quarter-final loss against England.

In March 2017, she underwent surgery to repair the same anterior cruciate ligament after going down on an innocent play during an intrasquad game training with Canada at a camp in Los Angeles.

This latest injury is finally behind her.

“The toe has been feeling great for a while,” said Matheson.

Story continues below advertisement

“The body’s feeling good. Honestly better than it has in a few years now, which is great.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies