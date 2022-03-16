Liverpool's Gaston Martinera, left, and River Plate's Gonzalo Castro vie for the ball during their Sudamericana Cup first round second leg all-Uruguayan football match at the Centenario stadium in Montevideo, on March 16, 2022. Liverpool won 2-0.PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP/Getty Images

In London, a clinical Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 to cut Manchester City’s once double-digit lead at the top of the Premier League table to a single point on Wednesday to leave the title race wide open.

Arsenal, which had won its past five league games, had largely dominated the first half, but the game tipped decisively early in a frenetic second half as Liverpool extended its own relentless winning run.

The breakthrough came just minutes after a misplaced backpass had almost gifted Arsenal a goal, when Portuguese Diogo Jota got ahead of the London side’s defence on 54 minutes to beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at his near post.

The result was effectively sewn up eight minutes later by Roberto Firmino who squeezed the ball under the Arsenal goalkeeper again after his side had twice failed to clear the ball from their own box.

In Brighton, England, Harry Kane has rediscovered his best scoring form and it’s keeping Tottenham in the hunt for a return to the Champions League.

It’s seven goals in six games for the England striker after scoring the 57th-minute second goal in Tottenham’s 2-0 win at Brighton that lifted his team into seventh place and within three points of Arsenal.

Kane scored against Manchester United, Everton and Leeds in his previous three games and also had a double against Manchester City last month. He started the season slowly after being linked with a summer move to City. Cristian Romero put Spurs ahead in the 37th with his first goal for the teams.