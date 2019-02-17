Wolverhampton hangs on to beat Bristol City, advances to FA Cup quarter-finals

Wolverhampton held on to beat Championship side Bristol City 1-0 on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The second-tier team threatened from a series of set-pieces late in the game but could not find an equalizer against their Premier League opponents who took the lead in the 28th minute through Ivan Cavaleiro.

Cavaleiro, one of three changes to the Wolves line-up, was left in space to fire in Matt Doherty’s cutback with what was the first shot of the game at Ashton Gate.

Bristol goalkeeper Frank Fielding joined the attack during a late corner but had a shot saved by opposite number John Ruddy.

Crystal Palace won 2-0 at third-tier side Doncaster later Sunday, and Swansea trailed 1-0 at halftime before beating Brentford 4-1 in an all-second tier meeting.

Palace took the lead after eight minutes in their first attack. Jeffrey Schlupp drove the ball down from inside his own half and slotted into the far corner after his effort took a deflection off Paul Downing. Max Meyer doubled Palace’s lead moments before halftime as he glanced home Andros Townsend’s header across the six-yard box.

Brentford went ahead at Swansea just before the half-hour mark after Ollie Watkins fired into the top corner. Swansea sparked a comeback with an equalizer four minutes after the break through a Luke Daniels own-goal following a free kick from Bersant Celina. Dan James, Celina – ending a solo run with a sweet finish into the bottom corner – and George Byers also scored.

Brentford defender Ezri Konsa Ngoyo received a straight red card just after the hour mark following a professional foul on James.

Premier League champion Manchester City, Watford, Brighton and Millwall advanced Saturday.

The fifth round of the FA Cup is completed on Monday when holder Chelsea hosts Manchester United.