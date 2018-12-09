 Skip to main content

Wolves beat 10-man Newcastle with late goal in Premier League

Wolves beat 10-man Newcastle with late goal in Premier League

Newcastle, England
The Associated Press
Newcastle held on with 10 men for most of the second half before conceding in injury time to give Wolverhampton Wanderers a 2-1 win in the Premier League on Sunday.

The visitors took the lead at St. James’ Park in the 17th minute when a cross from the right from Helder Costa was controlled by Diogo Jota before he side-footed past Martin Dubravka.

Newcastle equalized in the 23rd when Ayoze Perez flicked a superb header past Rui Patricio.

Newcastle was reduced to 10 men in the 57th when DeAndre Yedlin lost possession to Jota and pulled him down as the striker looked to be clean through.

Just when it looked as if 10-man Newcastle would hold on for a point, a 94th-minute shot from Jota was pushed into the path of Matt Doherty by Dubravka and he could not miss with a close-range header.

“It feels sweet coming away from home and scoring with almost the last kick of the game,” Doherty told Sky Sports. He has now scored three goals in Wolves’ last five away matches.

Midtable Wolves moved up to 10th with 22 points from 16 games, while Newcastle is three points above the relegation zone.

On Saturday, Manchester City’s unbeaten start to its Premier League title defence ended with a 2-0 loss at Chelsea. Liverpool took over from City in top spot after winning 4-0 at Bournemouth. Arsenal remained level on points with Chelsea after beating Huddersfield 1-0.

Seventh-placed Everton hosts Watford in the remaining game of the round on Monday.

