 Skip to main content

Sports Wolves narrowly avoid big upset by third-tier Shrewsbury in FA Cup replay

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Wolves narrowly avoid big upset by third-tier Shrewsbury in FA Cup replay

London
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Wolverhampton Wanderers had to come from a goal down to beat third-tier Shrewsbury 3-2 on Tuesday in a replay of their FA Cup fourth-round match, while fourth-tier Newport earned a meeting with Manchester City by beating Championship side Middlesbrough 2-0.

Ivan Cavaleiro netted the winner for Wolves in the 62nd minute after Matt Doherty had scored twice for the Premier League side, including the opening goal after less than two minutes.

Shrewsbury had threatened a major upset after James Bolton levelled with a header in the 11th minute and Josh Laurent capitalized on a goalkeeping error by John Ruddy to put the visitors ahead in the 39th at Molineux. But Doherty, who had scored a late equalizer in a 2-2 draw in the first game, netted again in the sixth minute of first-half injury time with a close-range header after goalkeeper Steve Arnold dropped a deep cross.

Story continues below advertisement

Wolves then dominated the second half and Cavaleiro decided the game when he collected Doherty’s pass, went past a defender and prodded the ball under the advancing Arnold.

Wolves, which was the only Premier League side in action Tuesday, will face Bristol City in the fifth round.

Newport secured the biggest upset of the night on a wet and muddy field at Rodney Parade. Robbie Willmott and Padraig Amond scored for the League Two team at the 8,700-capacity stadium in South Wales, which will now host Pep Guardiola’s Man City team later this month.

“We’ve got Manchester City at home in the next round and what a tie it will be for us,” Newport defender Mickey Demetriou said. “It’s another big team for us to come to Rodney Parade. It will be massive for the club again.”

Brentford and Queens Park Rangers also advanced.

Brentford beat non-league side Barnet 3-1 to set up a fifth-round trip to Swansea, while QPR will face fellow London side Watford after ousting Portsmouth 2-0.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter