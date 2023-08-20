Open this photo in gallery: England fans react as they watch a screening of the Women's World Cup 2023 final soccer match between England and Spain at BOXPARK Croydon in London, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.Kin Cheung/The Associated Press

Val Plumb kept cheering, clapping and hoping right up until the final whistle on Sunday, then she bowed her head in resignation.

Ms. Plumb had come to the town square in King’s Lynn early Sunday morning decked out in her Lioness T-shirt and convinced England would triumph over Spain in the Women’s World Cup final in Sydney, Australia. She got a prime spot near a giant television screen and sat on the edge of her seat as hundreds of other fans from this small city in eastern England crowded into the square.

It wasn’t to be. England lost 1-0 and the nation’s agony on soccer’s biggest stage continued.

England last won the World Cup in 1966 and excitement had been building for days that the women’s side would finally reclaim the trophy. The team’s performance had been sluggish early in the tournament but impressive victories in the quarter and semi-finals had made England the favourites heading into Sunday’s match.

While England had plenty of chances – Lauren Hemp hit the crossbar and goaltender Mary Earps saved a penalty – they were outplayed for much of the game and a goal by Spain’s Olga Carmona in the first half proved to be just enough.

Despite the loss, the team’s success has been a huge boost to women’s soccer across Britain. England won the women’s European championship last year and reached the semi-finals in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups.

“They’ll win it,” said Plumb, 58, who lives outside King’s Lynn. “The women will win it before the men. The women have got the passion.”

Plumb wanted to play soccer as a kid but there were hardly any girls’ teams in her area. Now there are several youth leagues and the number of women playing soccer has soared. “I wish it was like this when I was younger,” she said.

Simi Taiwo said England’s run in Australia has already proved to be a godsend for his soccer coaching academy. “It’s been amazing,” said Mr. Taiwo who lives in London. “Every time I put on a girls’ only session we get an influx of girls,” he said. “Now they’ve got heroes. They’ve got someone to look at that looks like them and that they can aspire to be like. Five years ago, that was so hard for them.

Team Spain celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press 1 of 39

Spain's Esther Gonzalez kisses the trophy as the team celebrates on the podium after winning the 2023 Women's World Cup on Aug. 20.IZHAR KHAN/AFP/Getty Images 2 of 39

Spain's team players celebrate as they won the final of Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.Rick Rycroft/The Associated Press 3 of 39

Spain's coach Jorge Vilda kisses the trophy after his team's victory in the 2023 Women's World Cup final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20.FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 39

Spain's Alexia Putellas celebrates with fans after the final of 2023 Women's World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Aug. 20.Rick Rycroft/The Associated Press 5 of 39

Fans of England watch the 2023 Women's World Cup final between England and Spain at Victoria Park in London, UK, on Aug. 20.Julian Finney/Getty Images 6 of 39

Spain's Salma Paralluelo lies on the ground with her medal at the end of the 2023 Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday.Abbie Parr/The Associated Press 7 of 39

Team Spain celebrates after they won the 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023.SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images 8 of 39

England fans react as they watch a screening of the 2023 Women's World Cup final between England and Spain in London, Sunday Aug. 20.The Canadian Press 9 of 39

Olga Carmona of Spain celebrates with the 2023 Women's World Cup mascot, Tazuni, after her team's victory in the final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20.Cameron Spencer/Getty Images 10 of 39

Spanish fans celebrate in a street, in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, after Spain won against England in the Women's World Cup final soccer match played in Australia.Paul White/The Associated Press 11 of 39

England fans Tess Dolan and Sam Dolan react to England's loss in the 2023 Womens World Cup final on Sunday, in London, UK.ANDREW COULDRIDGE/Reuters 12 of 39

Spain's Ona Batlle and teammates celebrate after winning the world cup after defeating England in the finals on Aug. 20HANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 13 of 39

Team Spain celebrates with the World Cup trophy after winning the World Cup final on Sunday.ASANKA BRENDON RATNAYAKE/Reuters 14 of 39

Spain players celebrate the team's victory in the final match of the 2023 Women's World Cup at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20.Quinn Rooney/Getty Images 15 of 39

Team Spain celebrates after they won the 2023 Women's World Cup in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday, Aug. 20.Rick Rycroft/The Associated Press 16 of 39

England fans react at the end of the game, during a screening of the Women's World Cup final between England and Spain at BOXPARK Croydon, in South London, Sunday Aug. 20, 2023. (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)Aaron Chown/The Associated Press 17 of 39

Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Final - Spain v England - Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia - August 20, 2023 Spain's Salma Paralluelo kisses the trophy as she celebrates winning world cup REUTERS/Hannah MckayHANNAH MCKAY/Reuters 18 of 39

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 20: England players look dejected after their team is defeated in the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)Robert Cianflone/Getty Images 19 of 39

England fans react as they watch a broadcast on a large screen at Boxpark Croydon of the 2023 Women's World Cup final between England and Spain on Sunday in London, UK.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 20 of 39

Fans of England react as they watch the 2023 Women's World Cup final between England and Spain at Victoria Park on Aug. 20 in London, UK.Julian Finney/Getty Images 21 of 39

Fans cheer Spain's victory while watching a live transmission on a giant screen the final of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 between England and Spain on Aug. 20. in Madrid, Spain.Denis Doyle/Getty Images 22 of 39

Ivana Andres of Spain and teammates celebrate with the 2023 Women's World Cup Trophy following their victory in the final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20.Catherine Ivill/Getty Images 23 of 39

Jorge Vilda, head coach of team Spain, is tossed into the air after the team's victory in the 2023 Women's World Cup on Aug. 20.Catherine Ivill/Getty Images 24 of 39

Spain's players lift the trophy in celebration after winning the 2023 Women's World Cup final match against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Aug. 20.IZHAR KHAN/AFP/Getty Images 25 of 39

Fans in Madrid cheer for Spain while watching on a giant screen the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup match between England and Spain on Aug. 20.Denis Doyle/Getty Images 26 of 39

Fans of Spain's women's soccer team react to the Spanish national team's victory at the Municipal Olímpics Vall d'Hebron sports center on August 20, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.Zowy Voeten/Getty Images 27 of 39

Spain's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the 2023 Women's World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Aug. 20.FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images 28 of 39

Fans of Spain's women's soccer team react to the Spanish national team's victory at the Municipal Olímpics Vall d'Hebron sports center on August 20, 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.Zowy Voeten/Getty Images 29 of 39

Fans in Barcelona celebrate after team Spain won the 2023 World Cup final on SundayBRUNA CASAS/Reuters 30 of 39

Fans in Madrid cheer Spain's opening goal while watching a live transmission on a giant screen the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup game between England and Spain on August 20, 2023.Denis Doyle/Getty Images 31 of 39

England's goalkeeper Mary Earps concedes a goal by Spain's Olga Carmona during the 2023 Women's World Cup final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Aug. 20.WILLIAM WEST/AFP/Getty Images 32 of 39

Spain's Olga Carmona controls the ball during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.Abbie Parr/The Associated Press 33 of 39

England fans Tess Dolan and Sam Dolan cheer as they watch the 2023 Women's World Cup final match from Boxpark in London, UK on Sunday.ANDREW COULDRIDGE/Reuters 34 of 39

Spain's Aitana Bonmati, right, challenges for the ball with England's Alex Greenwood during the 2023 Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Aug. 20.Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press 35 of 39

England fans react as they watch a broadcast of the 2023 Women's World Cup final at Boxpark Croydon in London on Aug. 20.Dan Kitwood/Getty Images 36 of 39

Fans enjoy the pre-match atmosphere prior to the 2023 Women's World Cup final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20 in Sydney, Australia.Catherine Ivill/Getty Images 37 of 39

An England fan reacts as she watches a screening of the 2023 Women's World Cup final soccer match between England and Spain in London, Sunday, Aug. 20.Kin Cheung/The Associated Press 38 of 39

Fans arrive ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia.Jenny Evans/Getty Images 39 of 39

The lead up to the final was not without controversy. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Prince of Wales faced criticism for not travelling to Australia to watch the final, even though Prince William is president of the Football Association, the governing body of soccer in England. The criticism intensified after Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter flew to Sydney for the game.

“I will not have any bad words against the royal family. However, this should have been pencilled in his [William’s] diary,” former England goalkeeper Pauline Cope said before the match. “Let’s be honest, if it was the men’s World Cup, they would all be here.”

Prince William issued a statement on Sunday to offer his support for the team. “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud,” he said.

Sunak said the players had “left absolutely nothing” on the field. “It wasn’t to be, but you’ve already secured your legacy as game changers,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We are all incredibly proud of you.”

There will be questions as well about the future of England manager Sarina Wiegman who has solidified her position as one of the best coaches in the world. She also guided the Dutch team to the World Cup final in 2019 and there has been speculation that she could be poached by the U.S. women’s team after coach Vlatko Andonovski resigned last week.

The FA’s chief executive, Mark Bullingham, has insisted that the association would do all it could to keep Wiegman, who earns around ￡400,000, or $690,000, which is roughly one-tenth of what the FA pays men’s national coach Gareth Southgate. “We’ve seen lots of rumours, and look, she is a special talent,” Bullingham said last week. “We’re huge supporters of her and hopefully she feels the same way. So she’s someone we’d like to have with us for a very long time.”

Wiegman has said that she has no plans to leave. “I have a contract until 2025,” she said last week. “I’m really enjoying my job and I have the impression that people still like me doing the job. I have no plans to leave.”

After Sunday’s game, she said Spain played “a little bit better than us today. We showed how we want to play as a team and we can feel very proud of ourselves. Although it doesn’t feel that way right now.”

Katie Dallaway was among the many England fans who weren’t downhearted by the loss. “They definitely made history,” she said after watching the final with her three-year old son Benjamin. The women’s game “wasn’t so big many years ago. Now it’s just a massive thing. It’s brilliant to see,” she said.

Her friend, Rose Skeels, wiped away tears as the game ended. “I have got a granddaughter who plays. I can see her going all the way,” Skeels said. Then she added with a smile; “Women power.”