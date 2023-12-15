World Cup champion Spain took over top spot in the new FIFA women’s rankings Friday after advancing to the final four of the UEFA Nations League.

Spain finished top of a Nations League group this month that included Sweden, which had topped the last rankings published in August after the Women’s World Cup.

The Swedes dropped four places to No. 5 while Spain and the U.S. each climbed one rung to No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. France moved up two spaces to No. 3 with World Cup finalist England unchanged at No. 4.

Canada was unchanged at No. 10 with No. 6 Germany, the Netherlands, Japan and North Korea filling out the rest of the top 10.

The Canadian women went 5-1-0 since the last rankings, defeating Australia and Jamaica twice each and splitting a series with Brazil. Canada was ranked sixth to start the year while Spain was seventh.

Brazil dropped two places to No. 11 in the new rankings while Australia slipped one spot to No. 12. Jamaica fell three places to No. 40.

North Korea had previously been unranked due to inactivity.

FIFA said Spain became the fourth nation to top the women’s rankings since they were created in 2003, following the U.S., Germany and Sweden.

Spain will play at the Nations League mini-tournament in February with France, Germany and the Netherlands. Two teams will join host France at the Paris Olympics in July.

Namibia was the big mover, jumping 14 spots to No. 126. Going the other way was the Cayman Islands (No. 180 down 14).

A total of 192 of FIFA’s 211 member federations now feature in the women’s rankings, FIFA said.