Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets MLS salary record at $7.2-million

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sets MLS salary record at $7.2-million

Bethesda, Md.
The Associated Press
LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the second half of an MLS soccer match against the Sporting Kansas City on May 29, 2019, in Kansas City, Kan.

The Associated Press

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is earning a Major League Soccer-record $7.2-million salary this season.

The 37-year-old Ibrahimovic, who earned a relatively modest $1.5-million last year, broke the previous mark of Toronto’s Sebastian Giovinco, who had $7,115,556 in total compensation in both 2017 and 2018.

The MLS Players Association said Wednesday the average base salary for all players this year is $376,174 and the average guaranteed compensation is $417,643, including a prorated share of guaranteed money not attributable to a specific year. The average salary for senior roster non-designated players increased 13.3 per cent to $345,867 and is up from $138,140 in 2014.

Story continues below advertisement

Striker Giovani dos Santos, released by the Galaxy in March, is second with a base salary of $4.75-million and total compensation of $6.5-million.

Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley ($6-million base, $6,428,571 total) is third, followed by Toronto striker Jozy Altidore ($4,891,250, $6,332,250), LAFC forward Carlos Vela ($4.5-million base, $6.3 million total), Chicago midfield Bastian Schweinsteiger ($5.6-million base and total), Montreal winger Ignacio Piatti ($530,000, $4,443,333), Toronto midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo ($3.8-million), DC United forward Wayne Rooney ($3.5-million, $3,507,500), Atlanta forward Josef Martinez ($3-million, $3,058,333), Seattle forward Nicolas Lodeiro ($2-million, $2,502,500), Orlando midfielder Nani ($2,333333, $2,486,250) and Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard ($2-million, $2,475,000).

The minimum salary for each team’s 18-20 senior players rose to $70,250 this season and the minimum for its maximum eight reserve players increased to $56,250. This is the final season of a five-year labour contract.

