Barcelona is signing Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele in a deal that could reach €147-million (about $173-million U.S.).

Barcelona said on Friday the 20-year-old Dembele will be officially introduced after undergoing a physical and signing his contract on Monday.

The club will pay €105-million plus possible add-ons. “Contingent payments” could reach about 40 per cent of the fixed transfer fee, Dortmund said in a statement.

Barcelona said Dembele’s contract will have a buyout clause of €400-million.

It is bringing him in to try to improve its attack after Neymar left for Paris Saint-Germain for more than €220-million euros just before the start of the season.

Dembele was fined and suspended by Dortmund recently after skipping training without permission. He reportedly refused all contact with the club after Barcelona made him an offer.

Dortmund reportedly turned down Barcelona’s opening bid of €85-million to acquire the player who played in attack for France against England in June in a friendly.

Quick and skilful, Dembele is touted as one of France’s most promising players along with 18-year-old Kylian Mbappe of Monaco.

Dembele moved to Dortmund from Rennes last year in a transfer worth €15-million (about $16.7 at the time).

He scored six goals and set up 13 others in 32 Bundesliga games last season. His contract with Dortmund was valid until 2021.

