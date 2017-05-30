Orlando forward Cyle Larin leads a 27-man squad in head coach Octavio Zambrano’s first Canadian roster selection.

Canada, ranked No. 108 in the world, takes on No. 70 Curacao on June 13 at Montreal’s Saputo Stadium in a warmup for the July Gold Cup.

Zambrano plans to trim the squad after a June 9 intra-squad match, with 18-20 players dressing for the Curacao international.

“We have the perfect mix of experience and youth in this squad,” Zambrano said in a release. “We are looking forward to seeing how they come together on the pitch. With this camp, we have a chance to look at players for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, but also younger players that are part of our long-term plans.”

Zambrano was named Canada coach on March 17. The Canadian men tied Scotland 1-1 five days later in Edinburgh, with Zambrano watching from the stands. Canada has not played since.

His expanded roster features 15 MLS players: five from Montreal, three for Toronto, two from Vancouver and Orlando and one each from FC Dallas, New York City FC and Sporting Kansas City.

Larin has seven goals, tied for sixth in MLS scoring.

Former captain Atiba Hutchinson, who has taken a hiatus from the national team, is not included. On Sunday, the 34-year-old midfielder helped Besiktas win the Turkish Super League title for the 15th time.

A native of Ecuador, Zambrano has coached club sides in Colombia, Ecuador, Hungary and Moldova as well as the Los Angeles Galaxy and MetroStars in the early days of Major League Soccer

Canada has been drawn in a pool with French Guiana, Costa Rica and Honduras at the Gold Cup, which serves as the CONCACAF championship.

Canada

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan, MKS Korona Kielce (Poland); Maxime Crepeau, Montreal Impact; James Pantemis, Montreal Impact.

Defenders: Dejan Jakovic, New York Cosmos (NASL); Manjrekar James, Vasas Budapest (Hungary); Wandrille Lefevre, Montreal Impact; Adam Straith, FC Edmonton (NASL); Fraser Aird, unattached; Kwame Awuah, New York City FC; Juan Cordova, CD Huachipato (Chile); Marcel de Jong, Vancouver Whitecaps; Andres Fresenga, Cerro Largo FC (Uruguay); Tyler Pasher, Sporting Kansas City.

Midfielders: Tesho Akindele, FC Dallas; Patrice Bernier, Montreal Impact; Raheem Edwards, Toronto FC; Kianz Froese, Fortuna Duesseldorf (Germany); David (Junior) Hoilett, Cardiff City FC (Wales); Will Johnson, Orlando City SC; Mark-Anthony Kaye, Louisville City FC (USL); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC; Samuel Piette, CD Izarra (Spain); Russell Teibert, Vancouver Whitecaps.

Midfielder-Forward: Anthony Jackson-Hamel, Montreal Impact.

Forwards: Marcus Haber, Dundee FC (Scotland); Cyle Larin, Orlando City SC; Tosaint Ricketts, Toronto FC

