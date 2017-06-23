Striker Cyle Larin, facing drunk-driving charges in Florida, will not be part of Canada’s Gold Cup roster next month.

Under Major League Soccer’s collective bargaining agreement, Larin has to undergo an assessment by the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioural Health Program doctors before he can resume playing.

The Canadian Soccer Association said given that, Larin won’t be selected. The Gold Cup, which serves as the CONCACAF championship, starts July 7.

Canada is due to announce its Gold Cup roster early next week.

The 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., was stopped in the wee hours last week after a Florida Highway Patrol car saw a white Cadillac travelling the wrong direction in the wrong lane of a four-lane roadway in Orlando.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Larin blew blew a .179 and a .182 on a sobriety test. The Florida legal limit is .08.

Larin was arrested on a misdemeanour DUI alcohol or drugs charge and given a citation for driving on the wrong side of the road.

The young striker subsequently apologized for his actions.

“I’m sorry for the disappointment this has caused everyone,” he said via Twitter. “I always wish to live up to the high standards set by my club, Canada and my family.

“I will do everything possible to never place myself in this position again and regain everyone’s trust.”

Larin earned his 20th cap for Canada earlier this month in a 2-1 win over Curacao in Montreal.

The soft-spoken striker, a former University of Connecticut star whose previously had only made news for his play on the field, is one of the young stars of Major League Soccer. He has eight goals in 15 games this season.

Drafted first overall in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, Larin won rookie of the year honours. He has scored 39 goals in 74 MLS appearances and drawn interest from European teams.

