Coach John Herdman is a step closer to his goal of taking the Canadian women’s soccer team to the top.

Canada has moved up one spot to No. 4 in the new FIFA women’s world rankings, matching its all-time high first achieved last year.

The U.S. reclaimed top spot, dropping Germany to No. 2. France remained at No. 3. Canada vaulted over England, which dropped to No. 5.

The Canadian women, who won bronze last summer in Rio, are 6-2-1 this year. That record includes a win over Sweden, which fell three spots to No. 9 — its lowest-ever ranking — in the new list.

Canada’s lone losses were to Germany and No. 13 Spain. Herdman’s team beat No. 31 Costa Rica 3-1 and 6-0 most recently.

The Canadian Soccer Association is set to announce the next fixtures for the women’s team in July.

Canada’s lowest ranking was No. 13 in 2005. The Canadian men are currently ranked 109th.

