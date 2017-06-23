Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Coach John Herdman’s Canadian women’s soccer team has moved up to No. 4 in FIFA’s rankings. (FERNANDO DONASCI/REUTERS)
Coach John Herdman’s Canadian women’s soccer team has moved up to No. 4 in FIFA’s rankings. (FERNANDO DONASCI/REUTERS)

Canadian women move up to No. 4 in FIFA soccer rankings Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Coach John Herdman is a step closer to his goal of taking the Canadian women’s soccer team to the top.

Canada has moved up one spot to No. 4 in the new FIFA women’s world rankings, matching its all-time high first achieved last year.

The U.S. reclaimed top spot, dropping Germany to No. 2. France remained at No. 3. Canada vaulted over England, which dropped to No. 5.

The Canadian women, who won bronze last summer in Rio, are 6-2-1 this year. That record includes a win over Sweden, which fell three spots to No. 9 — its lowest-ever ranking — in the new list.

Canada’s lone losses were to Germany and No. 13 Spain. Herdman’s team beat No. 31 Costa Rica 3-1 and 6-0 most recently.

The Canadian Soccer Association is set to announce the next fixtures for the women’s team in July.

Canada’s lowest ranking was No. 13 in 2005. The Canadian men are currently ranked 109th.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Octavio Zambrano named Canada’s new men’s soccer coach (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular