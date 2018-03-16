 Skip to main content

Federal government will support Canada’s part in 2026 World Cup bid

Heritage Minister Melanie Joly speak to the media during a press conference at Olympic Stadium, Friday, March 16, 2018 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press

The federal government will support Canada's part in an unprecedented three-country bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Canadian heritage minister Melanie Joly said Friday.

Canada has joined the United States and Mexico in a bid for the event. Morocco is the only other candidate.

Joly also confirmed Montreal, Toronto and Edmonton will be candidates to play host to games if the United 2026 bid is successful.

"Montreal is a world-class city and is the perfect venue to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup," Joly, who represents the Montreal riding of Ahuntsic-Cartierville, said at a news conference at Olympic Stadium.

Twenty-three cities have been put up as possible hosts for games, from which 16 will be selected.

Peter Montopoli, secretary general of Soccer Canada, said he is confident all three Canadian cities will get games if the bid succeeds.

