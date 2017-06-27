Sebastian Giovinco was repeatedly denied all evening on his scoring attempts, but his persistence paid off in injury time to land Toronto FC the Canadian Championship.

The Reds’ star striker blasted a shot past Montreal Impact goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau – who had an outstanding game – as injury time wound down Tuesday night to give Toronto a 2-1 win in the second leg of the Canadian Championship and a 3-2 win on aggregate. The Reds now advance to next year’s CONCACAF Champions League with the national soccer championship.

The goal capped a game that grew more intense as the minutes wound down in front of a crowd of 26,539 at BMO Field.

The hard feelings between the Impact and the Reds, which were building throughout the game, boiled over near the end of regulation time after a hard tackle by Montreal’s Patrice Bernier. This came just after Canadian referee David Gantar, who was the subject of the fans’ ire all evening, declined to call a foul when Reds star Jozy Altidore was knocked down in the box.

A pushing match followed Bernier’s foul, and the Impact player was given a red card. Giovinco’s goal came quickly to end the tension.

The Impact played their usual style for an away game, one that is familiar to Reds fans. They sat back in the first half, committed just four players to the attack and just barely held TFC off the scoresheet. Then they waited for a scoring chance to come their way, which it did in the 36th minute.

It was Montreal’s first legitimate scoring chance of the game and midfielder Ballou Tabla made the most of it. He had a little luck when the ball curled his way after TFC defender Chris Mavinga went for a tackle. But there was no question about Tabla’s finish, as he left Reds goalkeeper Clint Irwin no chance on the shot from the top of the box.

That was pretty much the only chance the Impact had in the first half, but it stood up for a 1-0 lead in the game and a 2-1 lead on aggregate as well as an away goal to match the Reds’ away goal in the first game.

The Montreal-Toronto rivalry was not on display as much Tuesday night as it was in Montreal in the first game, but there were moments. The first came when TFC midfielder Raheem Edwards went down in a heap after a bump with an Impact defender in the left corner.

As the play went back down the pitch to the Toronto zone, Edwards rolled around in the usual feigned agony, looking for a call.

Even though the referee came all the way back down the field to check on Edwards, he still did not get the call and eventually made a pro-rassling-style recovery to stay in the game.

The Impact played on during Edwards’s histrionics, clearly remembering that Altidore scored TFC’s goal in the first leg when one of their players was injured and the whistle did not sound. That caused some hard feelings among the Impact at the time.

A more serious collision occurred near the end of the first half when Montreal’s Kyle Fisher and TFC defender Steven Beitashour converged on the ball. Beitashour seemed to get the worst of the collision, as Fisher had his elbow up and hit him on the side. Fisher received a yellow card.

The Reds had several good scoring chances in the first half but Crépeau was there each time for the save. Giovinco was in the middle of all the chances, either feeding someone or taking the shot himself.

Crépeau’s best save came in the 27th minute when Giovinco hit striker Tosaint Ricketts with a nice cross. Ricketts made a nice play with a header but Crépeau made a diving save.

Tabla’s goal remained the only decent scoring chance the Impact had during the first half, which caused the anxiety level of the Reds’ fans to rise as halftime approached.

It may have had an effect on Reds head coach Greg Vanney as well, since he pulled Ricketts from the game at the start of the second half and sent in Altidore. Vanney indicated in the days leading up to the match he would have preferred to rest Altidore because the Reds have two Major League Soccer road games on Saturday and next Wednesday.

But with Montreal taking a 2-1 aggregate lead into the second half, Vanney sent in Altidore for more offence. The Reds did strike quickly, although it was Giovinco and midfielder Michael Bradley who combined for a beautiful goal that tied things up.

A few seconds after Giovinco was denied again by Crépeau on a good scoring chance, Bradley fired a long pass from the left side across to Giovinco, who was in the right side of the box. He knocked down the pass, spun around a defender and drilled a shot off the goalkeeper’s hand and into the net.

