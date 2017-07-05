Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco is congratulated by forward Jozy Altidore after scoring a goal against the Orlando City SC during the second half at Orlando City Stadium. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports)
Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco is congratulated by forward Jozy Altidore after scoring a goal against the Orlando City SC during the second half at Orlando City Stadium. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports)

Giovinco scores twice to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City Add to ...

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and set up Jozy Altidore’s goal to help Toronto FC beat Orlando City 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Altidore scored his eighth goal of the season in the 18th minute for Toronto FC (11-3-5). Giovinco split two defenders near the midfield circle, drew two more defenders at the top of the box, and found a wide open Altidore for a calm finish under Joe Bendik’s legs.

Giovinco made it 2-0 in the 46th. Altidore ran past the defence for a through ball and patiently waited to find a trailing Giovinco for a chipped finish.

Two minutes after Orlando pulled to 2-1 on Carlos Rivas’s goal, Giovinco scored on a free kick from distance in the 65th for his ninth goal of the season. He hit the crossbar on a free kick in the first half.

Giovinco has scored nine goals directly from free kicks since he came to MLS in 2015, tied for the most of any player in the league since 2003.

Rivas, a halftime substitute, scored for Orlando (8-7-5) on a shot off the far post.

Giovinco also scored two goals in the first meeting between the teams on May 3.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Former Toronto FC players look back at club’s first season (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular