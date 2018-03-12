 Skip to main content

Greece suspends soccer championship after team owner enters field armed

Russian-born Greek owner of PAOK Salonika, Ivan Savvides enters the pitch after the referee annulled a goal during a match against AEK Athens in Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki, Greece, March 11, 2018.

INTIME/REUTERS

ATHENS
Reuters
Greece indefinitely suspended its superleague fixtures on Monday after a chaotic interruption of a high profile game between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens, which included PAOK's owner entering the pitch area armed on Sunday night.

"We have decided to interrupt the championship... It won't start again unless there is a clear framework, agreed by all, to move forward with conditions and rules," Greek Deputy Culture and Sports Minister Georgios Vassiliadis said.

Photographs and footage showed PAOK boss Ivan Savvides, one of Greece's richest men, joining others in a pitch invasion with a holster on his waist containing what appeared to be a revolver when he tried to protest a goal initially disallowed in the closing minutes of the home clash against Athens side AEK.

The goal, initially ruled offside, was later allowed.

