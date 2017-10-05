Harry Kane’s stoppage time goal secures England’s place at World Cup

Harry Kane secured England's place at the World Cup by scoring in stoppage time to seal a 1-0 victory over Slovenia on Thursday that highlighted the limitations of Gareth Southgate's Russia-bound team.

England offered little attacking threat on a dreary and subdued night at Wembley Stadium that was lit up only in the fourth minute of additional time when captain Kane latched onto Kyle Walker's cross and struck under goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

"It feels amazing to get there (to the World Cup)," Kane said after his 11th goal in 22 internationals. "It's no easy feat. There are some other top countries around the world struggling to qualify."

England, which hasn't missed a World Cup since 1994, could still be joined in Russia next year by neighbour Scotland.

Martin Skrtel's 89th-minute own goal gave Scotland a 1-0 victory over Slovakia, which was reduced to 10 men from the 23rd minute when Robert Mak was shown a second yellow card for diving.

"We wore them down," Scotland captain Darren Fletcher said. "We kept passing the ball, we didn't get frustrated and it went right to the end."

The Scots, missing from the World Cup since 1998, will be guaranteed second place in Europe Group F and a potential place in the playoffs if they beat Slovenia on Sunday.

Slovakia, which is two points behind Scotland, has a far easier final group game on Sunday against bottom-placed Malta, which gained its first point by drawing with Lithuania 1-1.