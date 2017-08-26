Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Huddersfield extended its unbeaten start to life in the English Premier League with a 0-0 draw at home to Southampton on Saturday.

Both sides had chances to snatch the points. Steve Mounie and Thomas Ince went closest for Huddersfield, while Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand had a late header cleared off the line by Tommy Smith.

David Wagner’s Huddersfield launched its first top-flight season in four decades with two straight victories and has seven points from a possible nine.

Mauricio Pellegrino is unbeaten at the start of his Southampton reign, collecting five points.

