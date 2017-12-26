Jose Mourinho moans after Man U draws with Burnley; Harry Kane breaks records

Spending is the reason Manchester City is speeding clear of Manchester United in the English Premier League race, according to Jose Mourinho.

After salvaging a 2-2 draw against Burnley on Tuesday, second-place United trails City by 12 points and Pep Guardiola's side can extend that advantage when it faces Newcastle on Wednesday.

"Manchester City buy the full backs for the price of the strikers," United manager Mourinho said, referring to the summer purchases of Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy for a combined figure of more than £100-million ($170-million).

"Is not enough, is not enough," Mourinho said of his own expenditure at United, about £300-million in the past 19 months. "And the price for the big clubs, the price for the big clubs is different from the other clubs, so the big, historical clubs are normally punished in the market for that history."

It could have been worse for United. Jesse Lingard came off the bench at halftime to score twice and cancel out first-half strikes from Burnley's Ashley Barnes and Steven Defour.

United was at least on the right side of a stoppage-time equalizer this time, having conceded in the final moments last Saturday to give up the lead at Leicester.

United was just one point ahead of third-placed Chelsea, which continued its strong home form by beating Brighton 2-0.

Here's a look at other games:

RECORD-BREAKING KANE

Harry Kane set the English Premier League record for goals in a calendar year, raising his total to 39 with a hat trick Tuesday that led Tottenham over Southampton 5-2.

Kane headed in Christian Eriksen's free kick in the 22nd minute, breaking the Premier League's previous record of 36 set by Alan Shearer in 1995.

Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son combined to set up an easy finish for Kane in the 39th. Kane scored Tottenham's final goal in the 67th, lobbing the ball over goalkeeper Fraser Forster for his record sixth Premier League hat trick this year.

Kane has played in 36 league matches this year, six fewer than Shearer's 1995 total. The English forward has 57 goals this year for club and country, moving two ahead of Lionel Messi of Barcelona and Argentina for the most among players in Europe's five major leagues

"I want to congratulate Harry Kane. Massive achievement for him — well deserved," Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

"We are all so, so, so happy. It's an amazing thing to celebrate."

Spurs won for the fourth time in five league games and remain one point behind fourth-place Liverpool, which routed Swansea 5-0.

LIVERPOOL LANDSLIDE

Liverpool displayed the ruthlessness it has often lacked in recent weeks to dispatch struggling Swansea.

Philippe Coutinho, the Reds captain for the day, scored early to give his side a narrow halftime lead. But Liverpool's superiority showed after the break.

Roberto Firmino scored twice and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also found the net.

ATLETICO CHELSEA

Chelsea's Spanish contingent was largely responsible for a sixth consecutive home win in the league.

For the sixth time this season, Alvaro Morata was assisted by Spain teammate Cesar Azpilicueta. The defender produced an inch-perfect cross, allowing Morata to head home.

The victory was sealed as two more Spaniards combined. Cesc Fabregas picked out Marcos Alonso with his corner and the wing back headed in.

WINLESS WEST BROM

West Bromwich Albion's winless run was extended to 18 games after going 0-0 with Everton.

Alan Pardew has failed to change the Baggies' fortunes since taking over as manager in late November, with the club one short of equaling Aston Villa's record for the most league games without a win.

Everton was undefeated in six games under its new coach Sam Allardyce and remained in the top half of the table.

DISPUTED GOAL

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson scored a heavily disputed stoppage-time equalizer against West Ham to cap a thrilling 3-3 draw.

After the goal was initially disallowed by the linesman for offside, referee Bobby Madley overruled the decision despite West Ham's claims the goal should have been ruled out for offside and handball by Wilson.

It looked as though Marko Arnautovic won it for the Hammers after scoring twice in the last 10 minutes to give West Ham the lead. Also, Tom Ince's first league goal since February, 2014, was cancelled out by Ramadan Sobhi's second in four days as Huddersfield and Stoke drew 1-1.

Watford ended a six-game winless run as it came from behind to defeat Leicester 2-1 at Vicarage Road. A tap-in from Molla Wague in his first league start, and against his former club, plus an own goal from Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel cancelled out Riyad Mahrez's opener.