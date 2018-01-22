 Skip to main content

Kevin De Bruyne signs new five-year deal with Manchester City

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on Dec. 16, 2017.

PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images

MANCHESTER, England
The Associated Press
Kevin De Bruyne has signed a new five-year deal with Manchester City, tying him to the English Premier League leader until 2023.

The Belgium midfielder joined City in the summer of 2015 from Wolfsburg and has set up more league goals — 38 — than any other player in that period.

De Bruyne has been one of City's best players during the team's record-breaking start to the season that has pushed it 12 points clear after 24 games.

De Bruyne says, "Not only are we winning, we are playing great football. It's a pleasure to be a part of and I'm really excited about what we can achieve in the coming years.

