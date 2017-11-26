Manchester City sets club record with 11 straight wins; Arsenal moves into top four

Only a third of the way into its Premier League campaign, Manchester City is already making history.

Pep Guardiola's City defeated Huddersfield 2-1 Sunday for a club record 11th straight league win. City also moved to 37 points from 13 games — the highest ever points total at this stage of a Premier League season.

Raheem Sterling won a penalty — which Sergio Aguero converted to draw City level — before completing the comeback himself six minutes from time to restore an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Story continues below advertisement

After handing Manchester United its first league defeat of the season in October, Huddersfield had another famous victory in its sights when Christopher Schindler's header deflected in via City's Nicolas Otamendi in added time at the end of the first half.

However, City levelled just two minutes after the break when Aguero calmly converted his spot kick after Sterling was brought down by Scott Malone.

There was some fortune attached to the winning goal. Substitute Gabriel Jesus had his shot saved, but it popped up into Sterling's midriff and looped into the top corner.

Elsewhere, Alexis Sanchez's last-minute penalty gave Arsenal a 1-0 win at Burnley. It was the third clash in a row between the teams that saw the Gunners score a winning goal in added time.

It was only the second away league victory for Arsenal this season and came against a Burnley side on a three-match winning streak, in which it had not conceded. The win moves the Gunners back above Tottenham and into the top four, but it remains 12 points adrift of City.

Charlie Austin scored two goals on his first Premier League start this season as Southampton crushed Everton 4-1, leaving the Toffees with the worst defensive record in the division.