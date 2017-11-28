Manchester United has another four-goal outing, chases City for Premier League lead

So often lauded for its defensive strength, Manchester United issued another reminder of its attacking talent by scoring four goals in a Premier League game for the sixth time this season.
On the receiving end this time was Watford, which had already been pummelled 6-0 by Manchester City – the team second-place United is striving to reel in.
Ashley Young scored twice in the first half and Jesse Lingard ensured there would be no late fightback from Watford with a 60-metre solo goal to complete a 4-2 win at Vicarage Road on Tuesday.
United had already scored four goals against West Ham, Swansea, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle, showing that manager Jose Mourinho has no problem unleashing his attacking riches at times.
It's in the big games, against United's title rivals, that Mourinho keeps it tight, and two of them are coming up: Arsenal away and then City at home. United is currently five points behind City, which plays Southampton in its game in hand on Wednesday and looks to be the team best-positioned to challenge Pep Guardiola's team.
Tottenham might already be out of the title race. A 2-1 loss at Leicester was Spurs' third loss in its past five games, and followed a disappointing home draw against West Bromwich Albion. The team is now 13 points adrift of City having played a game more.
In other matches, Brighton and Crystal Palace drew 0-0 and Newcastle fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at manager-less West Bromwich Albion.
