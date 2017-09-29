 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has ‘long-term’ injury, says Mourinho

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has ‘long-term’ injury, says Mourinho

Manchester United's Paul Pogba celebrates scoring his side's third goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between Swansea and Manchester United, at the Liberty Stadium, in Swansea, Wales, Saturday Aug. 19, 2017.

Nick Potts/AP

MANCHESTER, England
The Associated Press

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba will be a "long-term" absentee because of his hamstring injury.

The France midfielder has been out since Sept. 12 when he limped off in the first half of United's Champions League match against Basel.

Mourinho bracketed Pogba's absence with those of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo, who have been sidelined since April with knee-ligament damage.

Story continues below advertisement

"He cannot play tomorrow and it's not an injury that I can have the hope like I have with (Antonio) Valencia or (Phil) Jones," Mourinho said of Pogba, ahead of United's home match against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"I have the hope to see them in training and to have a positive answer, so long-term injuries I don't speak about them. So Ibra and Pogba and Rojo, these players I don't think about them."

Mourinho has repeatedly said he did not know how bad Pogba's injury was as the club continued to assess the midfielder in-house, as well as seeking specialist advice.

Report an error
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.