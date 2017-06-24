Francisco Calvo and Jerome Thiesson scored second-half goals and Minnesota United rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.

Calvo, unmarked at the back post, headed a long cross from Kevin Molino into the turf and just inside the back post for his first career goal to get United (5-9-3) back into the game five minutes into the second half.

Thiesson tied it with his first MLS goal. Taking a centring pass from Miguel Ibarra, Thiesson, a veteran of the Swiss Super League, sent a hard, curving roller from 20 yards out through the defenders and past a diving David Ousted into the left side of the net in the 63rd minute.

Cristian Techera converted a penalty kick in the 17th minute, and Ton Tchani scored in first-half stoppage time for Vancouver (6-6-3).

After a misplayed backpass, Minnesota keeper Bobby Shuttleworth took out Brek Shea in the box, leading to Techera’s penalty kick. Tchani’s first goal with the Whitecaps was a driving header off a free kick by Cristian Techera.

