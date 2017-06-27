Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Florida Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Cyle Larin was arrested early Thursday, June 15, 2017 after driving the wrong way on an Orlando street. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Cyle Larin has been cleared to return by Major League Soccer.

The Canadian international striker was sidelined after a drunk-driving charge, pending an assessment by the league’s Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program doctors.

On Tuesday, the league said the 22-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has been cleared to return to his club as he continues participation in the program locally. He is eligible for team activities and competitions.

Larin was arrested on a misdemeanour DUI alcohol or drugs charge and given a citation for driving on the wrong side of the road.

The Canadian Soccer Association said last week that Larin will not be part of Canada’s Gold Cup squad.

