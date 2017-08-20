Nicolas Hasler scored his first goal of the season off a header to give Toronto FC the lead for good in a 3-1 victory over Chicago on Saturday night that ended the Fire’s 11-game home unbeaten streak.

Hasler broke a tie in the 63rd minute, and Sebastian Giovinco capped the scoring in the 90th with his 12th goal of the season.

Marco Delgado opened the scoring for MLS-leading Toronto (14-3-8) in the 14th.

“I thought it was convincing in the end,” TFC head coach Greg Vanney said. “Especially in the first half they had the lion’s share of possession and they were able to get pretty deep into our half pretty consistently.

“Our guys stuck with it and in the end and we were able to finish off the opportunities and come away with an important three points.”

Hasler became the 15th player to score a goal for Toronto this season. It’s the third time in club history that the club has had 15 different goal scorers.

“It was a fantastic ball from Victor (Vasquez),” Hasler said of his first MLS goal. “I think it’s my first header goal in my whole career. I’m happy about this but of course I am happy about the win more.”

Delgado punched in short kick ball after goalkeeper Matt Lampson failed to gather a save on Hasler’s shot from the centre of the box.

Toronto is undefeated in seven games and reached the 50 point mark in 25 games, which beats the previous record of 33 games last season.

David Accam tied at 1 for Chicago off a rebound in the 54th. Chicago (12-8-5) has lost three straight and has just one win in its last seven.

