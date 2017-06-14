Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Portugal's national soccer team player Cristiano Ronaldo attends a training session. (RAFAEL MARCHANTE/REUTERS)
Paul Day

Reuters

Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid said on Wednesday they were confident their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who faces accusations of committing tax fraud in the country, acted legally.

Spanish prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against the player accusing him of defrauding tax authorities of €14.7-million ($16.5-million) by hiding his image rights income between 2011 and 2014. Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing.

“Real Madrid have full confidence in our player Cristiano Ronaldo, who we understand has acted in accordance with the legality regarding the fulfillment of his fiscal obligations,” the team said in an official statement on its website.

Ronaldo led Real Madrid to their 12th European Cup earlier this month after scoring two goals in a 4-1 victory over Juventus in the Champions League final, becoming the tournament’s top scorer.

